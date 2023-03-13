From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
Pauline Isaacson, RN; Linda Abrahamson, LPN; and Frances Rhoads, Nurses Aide, of Gillette, were in Thermopolis recently, training to care for the stroke patients under the auspices of Dr. R. David Rieth of the Gottsche Center and Mrs. Alice Brown, Chief of Nurses at the Thermopolis Hospital. Three staff members are exchanged by the hospitals. These people were giving instructions to the staff of the Gillette hospital, while those who went to Thermopolis had a full schedule of tests, lectures and practical work with patients.
