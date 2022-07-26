From the July 14, 1996 News Record:
A lawsuit alleging District Court Clerk Louise Bundy wrongfully fired an employee who campaigned to replace her in 1994 was dismissed Wednesday on a technicality. The case was to be heard before District Judge Edward L. Grant of Laramie County, but the plaintiff’s attorney, Peggy Taylor Pfau, failed to include in the lawsuit the date on which a government claim was filed in the matter, Taylor Pfau said. “It was a technical glitch,” she added. She and Patrick Murphy, attorney for the defendants, said the attorneys agreed to dismiss the case. Leaving out the date meant “the court didn’t have subject matter jurisdiction,” Murphy said. “She didn’t allege something she was required to allege.” The suit also names the Campbell County Board of Commissioners as a defendant. The plaintiff, Grace Baker, worked for Bundy when she announced in March 1994 that she would seek election to the district court clerk position, according to court documents. The day after primary election results were available in August, Bundy fired Baker, according to court documents.
