The annual election of officers of the Campbell County Farm Bureau will be held in Gillette on July 8, writes Edwin Rishel, secretary and treasurer. Mr. Rishel says, that besides the election and the regular business session several good addresses will be made by men prominent in agricultural work. A program of the meeting will be published in next week’s Record. It is hoped that as many of the Farm Bureau members as possible will turn out and participate in this meeting, says Mr. Rishel, and he also invites all farmers and ranchers, in the county to meet with them, and hear what the speakers will have to say about the agricultural situation. The public in general is also invited.
