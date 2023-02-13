From the Feb. 18, 2000 News Record:
A single mother of three who finds time to volunteer for a variety of causes has been honored for her work. Beth Walker received the 1999 Elsie Freeman Volunteer of the Year award from the Council of Community Services on Thursday night. "It means so much to me because every year I read about this award. I never thought I would win it," Walker said. "This is like the frosting on the cake. It is not why you do volunteerism but it is nice to be recognized. This is wonderful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.