From the March 3, 1960 News Record:
The sewing classes, sponsored by Wilson's Dry Goods and Thomas Furniture got underway last week, with a total of 17 ladies enrolled for the first lesson. Class sessions were held Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning and Thursday evening, according to Mrs. Cecil Wilson. Projects have been discussed, and plans for this week include the pattern fitting and cutting of the material. Interest is high among the members of the classes, both intermediate and advanced, it was reported.
