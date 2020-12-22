A-3c Tommie Butler spent the past week visiting with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ryburn Butler. He is an instructor in jet mechanics in the Air Force and will go to Boston, Massachusetts, for three months where he will instruct. Charles B. Butler has written his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ryburn Butler, that he has been in the hospital in England with infected tonsils, but at the time she received the letter he had been dismissed. Charles is in the Air Force and has been in England for a year and a half.
