From the May 26, 2000 News Record: A federal grand jury has indicted three Gillette men and five Florida men for allegedly running an illegal outfitting ring and shipping poached wildlife out of state for taxidermy work. David D. Freudenthal, U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming, said Thursday that the grand jury indicted the eight men on an 18-count indictment. Indicted from Gillette were John William “Bill” Mankin, Donald Delouse Hockett and Ronald Shober, according to a press release from Freudenthal. The incidents occurred between September 1998 and January 2000 in Campbell and Crook counties.

