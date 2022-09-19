From the Sept. 8, 1977 News Record:
Downtown merchants have dropped a proposal to replace sidewalks and curbs on a portion of Gillette Avenue this summer and instead may replace them along the entire street next summer — if 1 percent sales tax money is used to repair the street. Jim Noecker, chairman of the merchants retail committee, said he understands the city plans to re-surface all of Gillette Avenue next summer using 1 percent sales tax funds. In light of this information, Noecker said merchants are drawing up a plan to ask that Gillette Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets not be re-surfaced this summer, as originally planned, and instead be done next year with the rest of the street.
