“Come Out of the Kitchen” is title of play to be given by junior class of local high school on April 24 at the high school building in order to raise funds to finance the annual Junior-Senior banquet. This play was adapted by Henry Arthur Jones from the novel by the same name written by Alice Duer Miller. The scenes are laid in the state of Virginia some time before the World War.
