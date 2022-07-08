From the July 8, 1977 News Record:
It now appears $350,000 is the most Gillette will receive from the first distribution of additional federal mineral royalties through the Farm Loan Board. City Administrator G.P. "Flip" McConnaughey made that observation Thursday afternoon after returning from a two-day trip to Cheyenne where the board met to discuss requests. The Farm Loan Board tackled the chore of distributing $2.1 million to impacted cities and towns that were asking $8.7 million. McConnaughey said a final decision will be made July 15. Gillette was seeking $950,588 to fund the cost of drilling and putting into operation six new water wells for the city supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.