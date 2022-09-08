From the Sept. 2, 1977 News Record:
"It's a family church," is how Bishop Marion Dalene of Gillette explains the continuing growth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). Dalene, local presiding authority of the church, says all of the church's programs are designed to assist in building strong family units. "To enthrone a loving father at the head of every family is the purpose and goal of the church, Dalene says. Among the many programs of the LDS church, there are two Dalene believes stand out as unique in binding together the family unit. The first is called the "family home evening program," with every Monday evening set aside for the family. Genealogy, searching out one's ancestors, is the second program the church feels unites the family, Dalene says.
