From the Jan. 9, 1936 News Record:
Mystery still surrounds the death of Tom Wagstaff and disappearance of Miss Barbara Wagstaff and Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Royal. Late Tuesday evening the dead body of Tom Wagstaff was found about 25 miles south of Gillette. His hands, face and feet were frozen. Early yesterday morning, friends of Miss Wagstaff became apprehensive about her safety, and also the safety of Mr. and Mrs. Royal. Searching parties left Gillette at dawn and spent the entire day scouring the territory in search of the missing persons. All ranches within a radius of 10 miles were contacted, and no one had seen the three missing persons. The Wagstaff and Royal cars were found deserted, close to a schoolhouse. The search will continue until they are found. Snow is deep in the southern part of the county and is greatly hampering searching parties.
