From the Sept. 18, 1996 News Record:
Two out-of-state scam artists were each sentenced to six months in jail Monday — sentences they can cut significantly by paying back one of their victims. Ted Lewis of Phoenix and Allen Fox of North Platte, Neb., had originally been charged with two felony charges each: Possession of a forged document and conspiracy to obtain goods worth $500 or more by false pretenses. The two were accused of approaching three northeast Wyoming residents under the name General Paving with an offer to pave a small area for little or no charge. The pair then allegedly paved a much larger area than directed and charged a high price for the work. Lewis and Fox agreed to plead guilty and jointly pay $1,000 restitution to a couple victimized by them. They also agreed not to seek money from two other couples who refused to pay for their work.
