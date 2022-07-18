From the July 9, 1996 News Record:
Gillette first-graders lacking reading skills will get an extra boost this year. Reading Recovery is a new program that will help identify youngsters with low reading skills and get them back on track early in their education. "It will make a big difference," Special Programs Director Beth Norton told trustees Monday night. "It's an intensive program that will give them a boost." "It's critical in the first grade to get them back on track," Reading Recovery teacher-leader Jeri Mathes told The News Record. "These kids have not failed yet. We're going to get them back on track before they do. The program involves reading and writing with whole text — complete sentences and paragraphs, Mathes said. "Even those kids that come in not knowing letters learn through whole text," she explained. "It's a completely different approach."
