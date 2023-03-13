From the March 9, 1938 News Record:
The district athletic board decided yesterday that every athlete participating in the tournament this year must have a doctor's permit filed with the secretary, L.S. McKeehan, before playing his first game. This action was taken in the interests of safeguarding the health of the boys who will play here during the tourney.
