From the Aug. 20, 1979 News Record:
Sheryl Green, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Green of Gillette, has been selected as a state finalist in the Miss United Teenager Pageant to be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Casper Hilton Inn. Contestants are between the ages of 14 and 18 and must have at least a “B” average in school. They are asked to take part in a volunteer community service program of the Miss United Teenager Pageant. A student at Campbell County High School, the Gillette candidate is fond of singing, dancing and swimming.
