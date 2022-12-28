From the Dec. 20, 1996 News Record:
Hospital CEO Jack Houghton surprised trustees and staff Thursday by turning in his resignation. Houghton said he's taken a job as CEO of a hospital in a "warmer climate" — Louisiana — but couldn't say exactly where until that hospital made its own announcement. Trustees Chairman Ed Wright and Dr. Tim Hallinan said the announcement came as a complete surprise. He moved to Gillette from Plainview, Texas, in July 1992, when trustees hired the private company Quorum Health Resources to manage the hospital.
