The famous Arington Stock company will be in Gillette for eight nights, starting Aug. 28. This company, which is one of the oldest and largest stock companies playing the West, was secured by the local fair association as the big night attraction of the fair. The company carries 25 people including the famous Hawaiian troupe as a big vaudeville feature. They have their own electric lighted canvas theatre seating over 1,000 people. There is a complete change of program each evening, featuring some clever vaudeville between the acts of the plays. In order to introduce the company, ladies will be admitted free the first night when accompanied by one paid adult ticket. This is for the first night only.
