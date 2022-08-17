From the Aug. 21, 1958 News Record:
William L. Barlow, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Barlow, left here last Thursday to join three other International Farm Youth Exchange delegates from Wyoming who will be sailing soon for various countries on the IFYE program. Barlow will sail from New York on August 27 aboard the Queen Elizabeth on the first leg of his six-months trip to Burma. Among the places he is slated to visit in that country is Kachin state in northern Burma, home of Chang Bom, a 20-year-old Burmese IFYE who spent 10 days on the Barlow ranch in Campbell County in July. The reciprocal visiting in the homes of the IFYE's is sometimes accomplished through this program. Barlow said before leaving here that he expected to visit with Chang Bom about 10 days while in that country.
