A Gillette man who had been accused of second-degree murder pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. Jack Boyd York, 44, had pleaded innocent by reason of mental illness or deficiency to charges of killing Joseph McGough, 22, of Wilmore, Pennsylvania. McGough’s body was found Oct. 1 in the kitchen of the mobile home in which York lived at the Tradewinds Trailer Court. Campbell County Deputy Attorney Terry D. Preuit told District Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. that the prosecution agreed to drop the second-degree murder charge in return for York’s guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter. He called the agreement “in the best interests of justice.” Asked by Liamos why he was changing his plea, York replied, “I think from the evidence an outsider looking in, I’d say I was guilty.” County Undersheriff Sam Doyle, who Preuit called to testify at the hearing, said an autopsy determined McGough died when a bullet from York’s handgun passed through the right side of his heart.
