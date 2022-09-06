From the Sept. 6, 1977 News Record:
An unknown rifleman peppered the state Department of Environmental Quality air testing trailer and the radio tower of Collins Communication located on a hill four miles south of Gillette. Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky said a .22 caliber weapon and a shotgun were used to shoot the lock off the radio equipment shed owned by Collins and to shoot numerous holes into the state building. Damage to the state trailer was estimated at between $250 and $400, while the Collins structure had about $15 damage.
