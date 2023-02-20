From the Feb. 27, 1958 News Record:
Three students of Campbell County High School have applied to enter a speech contest and examinations for the annual trip to the United Nations sponsored by Odd Fellow and Rebekah Lodges, district 5 of northeastern Wyoming, Mrs. George Oedekoven of Gillette, district chairman of arrangements, announced. Mary Ann Braden, Karen Kemp and Tom Myers are the local high school students who will be participating during the first part of March in local speech contests and exams for the opportunity to compete on the district level. The district contests will be conducted at CCHS beginning at 1 p.m. March 15.
