From the March 18, 1971 News Record:
Rhoda Sue Oliver, 24, of Gillette, was killed instantly in a one vehicle accident which occurred March 13, one mile west of Moorcroft on Interstate 90. Her husband Thomas Oliver was driving on the icy, slick highway and apparently lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle skidded to the right and in to a bridge rail, running the rail into the inside of the car. Oliver received a fracture of the upper right leg and abrasions of the legs, and was admitted to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Saturday night and then taken to the Casper hospital Sunday morning. James Stockey, 23, and Linda Stockey, 20, both of Gillette were passengers in the car. James arrived at Campbell County Hospital paralyzed from the neck down and was taken directly to the Natrona County Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance, during adverse weather conditions and was operated on Sunday morning. Linda suffered amputation of the right leg below the knee in the accident, also a fracture of the right upper leg. She was given emergency treatment and blood transfusions at Campbell County Hospital, underwent surgery early Sunday morning and was taken to the Casper hospital Sunday.
