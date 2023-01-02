From the Jan. 14, 1971 News Record:
A modification of the dress code for the Gillette schools to accept dress slacks and pant suits for school wear for girls was approved by the Campbell County school board during their regular meeting Tuesday, Supt. J.O. Reed said today. The motion to allow the modification stated that dress slacks and pant suits "which fit modestly and are in good taste" would be permitted.
