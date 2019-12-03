One of the latest real estate developments in Gillette was completed this past week with the opening of a new six-unit apartment house by Dr. A.G. Hoadley in the building formerly known as the Gillette hospital. The hospital was closed about the first of July and work was commenced shortly thereafter converting the building into an apartment house. There are only two apartments on each floor and a private entrance for each rental unit, according to Henry K. Hays, realtor, who is handling rental of the units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.