From the March 1, 2000 News Record:
Some 20 first- through sixth-graders at Paintbrush Elementary school are learning to communicate with their hands at the Level II American Sign Language club taught by Tami Chesmore. The club also attracted three seventh-graders from Sage Valley Junior High who participated last year. For the last eight weeks, students have learned to signify chickens by forming their thumbs and forefingers into make-shift beaks. They've said "no way" by making an upside down "W" and throwing in a little attitude. "Kids are really fast learners. Most of the time they are faster than adults," Chesmore said, speech therapist at Paintbrush and Stocktrail elementaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.