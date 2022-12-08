From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
Any child 10 years of age, or older, who is interested in electricity may learn about it by joining an Electrical 4-H club which will be organized Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the city hall. The first year course will include making and using a test lamp, splicing wires, reading meters, learning electrical terms and other general information. The expenses will be about $2.50 a year, in addition to dues. Electrical club leaders are Dick Brown, Dale Johnson and Dick Engdahl.
