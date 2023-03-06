From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
The Campbell County Memorial Hospital board has continued a relentless doctor recruitment program throughout the winter, according to Kenneth Naramore, board president, even though the community was successful last year in encouraging four new doctors to practice here. The reason for the continued efforts, the report said, was announcement by one local physician to discontinue active practice here. Dr. J.E. Hoadley, the community's longstanding physician, has said he plans to pursue the activities of his ranch in Cody and do only a partial practice there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.