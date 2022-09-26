From the Sept. 21, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County school officials this week defended their policies of discipline for bus students, in the face of criticism by a rural parent. Ken Applegate, who lives north of Gillette on the Hannum Road, claims his seven-year-old son was suspended unfairly and not allowed to ride the school bus for three days. School officials explained the youngster was one of three students suspended because of a disturbance on the bus. The usual suspension period is five days, says Charles Mankin, transportation director for the school district. The shorter suspension term was given by the bus driver because the students also were taken before their elementary school principal at the time of the incident, the driver says. All three students received the same suspension period, Mankin notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.