From the Nov. 22, 1977 News Record:
Fireman Gene Warlow has retired after more than 30 years on the volunteer department, but admits he probably will still answer some alarms. "You never get over it," he explains. "I'll probably miss it," Warlow confides, adding that he woke up many a night to fight fires. Back in 1947 when Warlow joined Gillette's volunteer force it was "just a bunch of volunteers and a pumper truck about 1928 model." The worst he remembers was in 1964 at the Fiesta Theatre where Wyo Corral now operates. The blaze began about 10 p.m. after the theatre had emptied and was ignited by paint exploding near a hot water heater. The winter fire gutted the theatre and some apartments to the south above the pool hall owned by Larry Butler.
