From the Sept. 24, 1996 News Record:
High school senior Sarah Case was angry when she saw previews this summer of the television show "Men Behaving Badly." How could any show show so little respect? she wondered. "It seemed that they were putting down men in such a way that seemed unnecessary," she said. "It was just ridiculous." Indignation fueling her anger, she sat down and wrote a letter to prove "that not all women think that men are unintelligent." Evidently, the viewpoint was unusual enough that it found its way onto the Sept. 16 pages of USA Today, which led to an interview this morning with a talk radio show in Toronto, Canada. Case, who said she wrote from the heart, was surprised that her words would get international attention. The "brainless" version of men she saw on the previews isn't accurate, she believes. "It offended me because I took a lot of the way men were portrayed in this show and I compared it to my home life and the men I know in my life and I saw absolutely no parallels whatsoever," said Case, the daughter of George and Terry Case. She thinks that television producers should be able to do shows "without slamming either men or women. There's no reason to do that to either gender," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.