From the Jan. 10, 2000 News Record:
In November, Josh, Dan Bock and Kim Bock saved Jim Boardman's life after he was shocked and fell 25 feet to the ground. "God was looking out for us, that's for sure," 48-year-old Jim said, still recovering two months after the accident. At about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7, Jim was trimming branches near a live power line at his ranch on Heald Road. He had contacted the power company about the hazard, but it hadn't yet trimmed the branches, he said. "One of the branches fell against the power lines and it slid back and it electrocuted me. I don't remember anything after that," Jim said. Dan Bock, 26, the husband of Jim's stepdaughter, Kim Bock, saw the accident and watched Jim pass out in the tree, draped among the branches. Acting on adrenaline, Bock began to climb. "As I was headed up, I could feel the electricity in the tree — clear at the very bottom," Dan said. He wasn't even halfway up when Jim dropped to the ground. Josh was welding in the shop and ran outside to see his dad lying on the ground not breathing. Kim called 911. Josh and Dan began to administer CPR. Five minutes after he fell from the tree, Jim tried to cough. The fall had compacted dirt, grass and chew in Jim's mouth so tightly that Josh had to pry it open and clear out his airway. Jim hurt his neck and suffered electrical burns. He needed skin grafts on his left hand and leg. His mouth was a bit roughed up, too. But, miraculously, nothing was broken. After being nursed back to health by his wife, Deb Boardman, Jim will be able to return back to work at Codero-Rojo Mine next week.
