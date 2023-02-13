From the Feb. 10, 1938 News Record:
This time of the year has proved a "jinx" in the way of local epidemics for a great many years. With four cases of scarlet fever reported in the county to date, every precaution is being taken to prevent a spread of this disease. Official orders have been given to the schools that children showing any signs of sickness should be sent home for observation. These children are not permitted to return without a doctor's permit.
