The county assessor's office has completed the work of tabulating the assessment for the year 1927, and the figures which have been certified to the State Board of Equalization present some interesting features in connection with the rapid development of the county. Campbell, seventh largest county in the state, will advance into the counties of the first class by virtue of having a valuation in excess of twelve millions of dollars.
