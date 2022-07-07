From the July 7, 1977 News Record:
A "runaway" truck at the Husky Truck Stop parking lot Wednesday night left six vehicles with total damage estimated at $7,500. The semi-truck parked by Vinzenz Kandels, 29, of Golden, Colo., reportedly rolled into the other parked vehicles, causing a chain collision. All the cars were unattended with the exception of a car occupied by Bobby Jarrell of Aurora, Colo. His car had an estimated $1,000 damage but Jarrell received no injuries. No explanation of the "runaway" was available from police.
