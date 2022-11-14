From the Nov. 28, 1974 News Record:
Coal miners at AMAX's Gillette property voted overwhelmingly for the United Mine Workers of America in a representation election conducted Friday by the National Labor Relations Board. Employees at the company's Belle Ayr Mine voted in the UMW and rejected the Progressive Miners' union by a count of 45 to 3. The Progressive Union had petitioned for representation rights in September and claimed at that time a majority of the employees no longer wished to be represented by the United Mine Workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.