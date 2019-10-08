Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Julian Sagarduy of Black Thunder delivered 500 wether lambs to Steve McCann Monday. When weighed out, the lambs averaged nearly 62 pounds each. Mr. Sagarduy trailed his whole band, consisting of 2,300, to Gillette, a distance of 65 miles and cut the lambs out here, and with a nice check he started back on the trail Tuesday to his range on Black Thunder. He reported to the Record that he found the trail ideal, and everyone along the route treated him with courtesy, a fact he appreciates very much. He said many would not believe his lambs would weigh as much as they did. He attributes the weight to kind treatment and plenty of feed. He sees a great future in this country, and believes this section of the state is especially adapted to the sheep industry.
