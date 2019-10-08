From the Oct. 2, 1924 Campbell County Record:

Julian Sagarduy of Black Thunder delivered 500 wether lambs to Steve McCann Monday. When weighed out, the lambs averaged nearly 62 pounds each. Mr. Sagarduy trailed his whole band, consisting of 2,300, to Gillette, a distance of 65 miles and cut the lambs out here, and with a nice check he started back on the trail Tuesday to his range on Black Thunder. He reported to the Record that he found the trail ideal, and everyone along the route treated him with courtesy, a fact he appreciates very much. He said many would not believe his lambs would weigh as much as they did. He attributes the weight to kind treatment and plenty of feed. He sees a great future in this country, and believes this section of the state is especially adapted to the sheep industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.