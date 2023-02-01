From the Feb. 18, 1971 News Record:
From an ad: You. Your grandchildren. And 9 minutes of Long Distance. All for $1.90 when you dial direct out-of-state to any home on either coast (less to one in between) all day Saturday or on Sunday till 5 p.m. Mountain Bell.
