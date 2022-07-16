From the July 19, 1996 News Record:
For Dan Barks, 46, the Summer Games in Atlanta will be a working vacation. The manager of Gillette’s Cam-plex, Barks will be one of 40,000 volunteers at the Olympic Games which open tonight. He’ll work at the track and field events as one of three assistants to the IAAF organizers. “My wife (Mary Barks) is from Atlanta and her brother and sister live there, so I knew housing was taken care of,” Barks said. “I always wanted to do something like this. I sent in my application and lo and behold, I’m there.” Barks actually got a taste of what awaits him when he volunteered at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta last month. Barks, who escorted the winners to news conferences with the media, was on hand when Michael Johnson broke the 200-meter dash world record.
