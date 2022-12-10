From the Dec. 6, 1996 News Record:
In the latest round of civil actions by a convicted rapist, Chester Bird is fighting sanctions requested by an evidence technician’s attorney to stop Bird’s lawsuits. Bird was convicted in 1994 and sentenced to life for rape, kidnapping and being a habitual criminal. In his second civil suit against those who helped put him behind bars, he declared that his victim, officers and Gerald Biby, a civilian evidence technician with the Sheriff’s Office, conspired to convict him of charges they knew or should have known were “wholly fraudulent,” according to court documents. In mid-November, District Judge Dan Price granted the sanctions, which make Bird liable for Biby’s attorney fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.