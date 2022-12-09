From the Dec. 5, 1996 News Record:
U.S. Sen.-elect Mike Enzi has won positions he sought on two Senate committees, he announced today. Enzi said he was appointed to the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee and the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. While initially he hoped to be on the Senate Finance Committee, he knew he wouldn't be placed on it because freshmen senators aren't considered.
