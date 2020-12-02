Believing that Northeastern Wyoming in general and Campbell County in particular is due for rapid agricultural development, and that the next few years will see an influx of settlers into this section of the state, Luther Pyles, formerly a resident of Newcastle, has located in Gillette and will open a real estate office in this city. Mr. Pyles, who will have his office with attorney Elwood Anderson, is very enthusiastic over the possibilities offered here. At the present time he is busy listing lands in this section of the state and once he has secured a large list of farms and ranches for sale, he will commence an advertising campaign which it is hoped will result in many new settlers coming to Campbell County.
