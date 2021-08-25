With work fast drawing to completion, the early part of September is expected to see Gillette's new city hall ready for occupancy. At the present time plans have not been made for a dedication program but in view of the fact that many have asked for an "open house" celebration, details may be worked out within a few weeks for such an affair. Plastering of the interior rooms has been finished in the beautiful new building and floors are being sanded this week. Painting was started in the back rooms, and it is thought that this will be completed by the close of this week. Light fixtures are being installed and doors put in, so that everything should be in readiness within two or three weeks. City Clerk Chapman said that the building is being constructed entirely with city funds. No federal aid has been obtained to assist in the building. Cash is being paid from the city coffers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.