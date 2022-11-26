From the Nov. 8, 1977 News Record:
A long-time Wyodak employee was listed in stable condition Tuesday at Campbell County Memorial Hospital following a wreck in which the coal hauler he operated was hit by a train. Richard Riggle, 42, was driving a “eucit,” a coal hauler and cab, when it was hit in the rear by a Burlington Northern train at the Wyodak crossing. Riggle had cuts to the nose and knees. Investigating Campbell County sheriff’s deputies issued a citation to Riggle charging failure to yield.
