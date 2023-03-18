From the March 12, 2000 News Record:
A Gillette man is being held on attempted first degree murder charges for allegedly cutting a Gillette teenager’s throat. Lucas Stout, 22, is jailed in the Sheridan County Detention Center in lieu of posting $50,000 cash bond. He allegedly used a knife to cut the throat of 18-year-old Justin Bloxom early Thursday morning. Bloxom was released from the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Colo., at noon Saturday. Charges stem from officers locating the scene after a vehicle accident. Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle told The News Record that Bloxom’s injuries were not consistent with injuries from the traffic accident. “Stout had attempted to pick fights with the three other persons in the vehicle.” Bloxom was seated in the front right passenger seat and Stout was in the back behind him, Redle explained. Stout grabbed Bloxom’s head, pulled it back and cut Bloxom’s throat from midline of the front of the neck to the right ear,” Redle said. Deputies are still investigating whether alcohol was involved in the accident.
