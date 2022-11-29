From the Nov. 17, 1977 News Record:
The state Occupational Health and Safety Administration is continuing its investigation into a truck accident that killed a Gillette man. Twenty-year-old Lyle Johnson was killed when a truck at an oil rig site in the Don Draw Field, 12 miles south of Bill, backed up pinning him against another truck. Johnson was working as a swamper for Getter Trucking Co. of Gillette when the incident occurred. Getter officials say the accident occurred shortly after noon Tuesday. Other details of the incident are being withheld pending completion of the investigation.
