From the Nov. 3, 1977 News Record:
The president of Star Aviation, Bob Emch, says his company has paid "under protest" landing fees at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport. But no such payment had been received at the airport by Thursday, and Airport manager Sam Stafford and airport board president Lee Worman were both out-of-town and unable to comment on Emch's claim. Emch made his statement during testimony before the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) Wednesday. At that time, he said that a check for "between $1000 and $1500 was sent last week. The airline president insisted that he believes landing fees are "very appropriate," but added that he's not about to be "ripped off" by the Gillette-Campbell County Airport Board. The fee of 40-cents-per-thousand pounds of gross weight of the airplane was imposed by the board effective July 1. Star had steadfastly refused to pay the amount on the grounds it was too high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.