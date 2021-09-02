Mrs. Harold Henning has made arrangements to conduct a kindergarten this year and has secured the east room in the Baptist church for this purpose. The school for the little tots will open on Sept. 5 and will be conducted from nine o'clock until 11 in the morning during the months of September, October and November. Then during the colder months the school will be discontinued, starting again the first of March and running until the first of June. Anyone interested in sending their little ones to school should see Mrs. Henning at once.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
