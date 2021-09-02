From the Sept. 1, 1927 News Record:

Mrs. Harold Henning has made arrangements to conduct a kindergarten this year and has secured the east room in the Baptist church for this purpose. The school for the little tots will open on Sept. 5 and will be conducted from nine o'clock until 11 in the morning during the months of September, October and November. Then during the colder months the school will be discontinued, starting again the first of March and running until the first of June. Anyone interested in sending their little ones to school should see Mrs. Henning at once.

