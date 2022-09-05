From the Sept. 1, 1996 News Record:
A week before Becky Darrington was to leave Gillette to compete in the Miss America pageant, she looked less like a beauty queen than the wholesome girl next door. And that's just fine with Darrington, a business and accounting major at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, who has never watched a televised Miss America pageant all the way through. "I was never into pageants. That was never my forte," said Darrington, 19, daughter of John and Susan Darrington of Gillette. "I did athletics." In fact, she's only competed in one pageant in her life — the Miss Wyoming pageant she won May 25 in Gillette. It was the lure of scholarship money to a girl with five siblings in college that drew her to the pageant last spring. "There's $10,000 in scholarships to give away and only a few girls," Darrington said Miss Wyoming President Nancy Young told her. Her goal is to finish in the top 10 at Miss America, which will be televised Sept. 14, because Wyoming has tended to be overlooked in the pageant. "I'm just going to go back and do my best," she said. "What I care about is being myself and represent my family and Wyoming as best I can. And have a good time."
