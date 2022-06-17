From the June 3, 1977 News Record:

The Sunburst Addition southwest of Gillette should be hooked into the city sewer system by the end of the summer as the result of a temporary loan granted to Gillette Thursday by the Farm Loan Board. The board, comprised of five elected state officials, awarded the city $216,000 for an extension of the Donkey Creek sewer line. The loan is described as temporary because it will be assumed by the Wyoming Community Development Authority, once that agency's constitutional difficulties are resolved.

